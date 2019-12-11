Armenian justice minister receives Japanese Ambassador

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Justice minister Rustam Badasyan received today Ambassador of Japan to Armenia Jun Yamada, the ministry told Armenpress.

The minister welcomed the Ambassador at the justice ministry and stated that there is a great potential to deepen the cooperation with Japan on the sidelines of the ongoing reforms in Armenia.

The Ambassador highly valued Armenia’s reforms and highlighted the great works done by the justice ministry.

The Armenian minister introduced the Japanese Ambassador on the ongoing works in criminal justice and fight against corruption, as well as the cooperation opportunities within the frames of correctional system reforms. The Ambassador in turn expressed readiness to deepen the cooperation in these areas.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan