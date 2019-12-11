There cannot be any negotiation without Artsakh – former PM

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Former prime minister of Artsakh, president of the Free Fatherland party Arayik Harutyunyan doesn’t consider the issue of the independence of Artsakh a topic for negotiations.

He told reporters that this issue is a precondition.

“There is no negotiation process and has not been. Meetings were held, but they cannot be called as negotiations if the major side – Artsakh, is not participating in them. There cannot be any negotiations without Artsakh. The independence of Artsakh cannot be a negotiation topic, this is a precondition. The future depends on accepting this precondition by Azerbaijan. A formula, that is unacceptable first of all for the people of Artsakh, cannot be a topic for discussion”, he added.

