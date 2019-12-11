LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-12-19

LONDON, DECEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 December:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.54% to $1752.50, copper price up by 1.25% to $6087.00, lead price up by 1.49% to $1908.00, nickel price down by 1.39% to $13090.00, tin price up by 1.43% to $17325.00, zinc price down by 0.22% to $2222.00, molybdenum price down by 0.55% to $20062.00, cobalt price stood at $35000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.