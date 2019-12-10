PM Pashinyan advises everyone to meet New Year at Republican Square

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan advises Armenians living in Armenia and the Diaspora to be in Yerevan on December 31, ARMENPRESS reports Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page, noting that a unique New Year celebration is expected to take place at the Republican Square of Yerevan.

“A while ago the consultation dedicated to the New Year events to take place at the Republican Square of Yerevan and nearby territories finished. Months ago I had set a task for Yerevan Municipality and the Government to organize New Year events in a new logic and content and it seems the issue is being solved. So I advise everyone who planned to meet the New Year outside Armenia to focus on Yerevan, at the same time I definitely advise our Diaspora compatriots and foreigners looking for exception places for meeting the New Year to be in Yerevan on December 31 at the latest. There will be unique New Year celebrations in Yerevan, at the Republican Square. It will be unprecedented. More details will be provided in the near future”, the PM wrote.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan