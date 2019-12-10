Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 December

President Sarkissian, FM Mnatsakanyan discuss Armenia’s foreign policy agenda

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a regular working meeting with Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting touched upon issues relating to Armenia’s foreign policy agenda.

