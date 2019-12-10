Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-12-19

YEREVAN, 10 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 December, USD exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 478.02 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.63 drams to 529.50 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.52 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 628.98 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 33.86 drams to 22464.43 drams. Silver price down by 4.89 drams to 255.43 drams. Platinum price вup by 1.44 drams to 13801.09 drams.