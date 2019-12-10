Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 December

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-12-19

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-12-19

YEREVAN, 10 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 December, USD exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 478.02 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.63 drams to 529.50 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 7.52 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 628.98 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price вup by 33.86 drams to 22464.43 drams. Silver price down by 4.89 drams to 255.43 drams. Platinum price вup by 1.44 drams to 13801.09 drams.




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration