16-year old stabbed by classmate at school brawl in Yerevan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. A 16 year old boy has been stabbed by a classmate at the #144 public school in Yerevan, police said.

The victim is currently hospitalized.

Police said they have identified and apprehended the suspect. The weapon used in the attack is also confiscated.

Authorities said the incident took place when the 11th graders were brawling.

Proceedings are underway, police said.

