Pashinyan lauds “astronomically” greater numbers of printed POS checks in one year

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. 106,609,299 more cash register printouts have been printed in Armenia in 2019 compared to 2018, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook, labeling the numbers “astronomically large”.

“In January-November 2019, compared to 2018’s same period, 106 million 609 thousand 299 more POS checks were printed. These are astronomically large numbers, and it is through these more printed checks that 303 billion drams in trade turnover was recorded,” he said.

Pashinyan has numerously called on businesses and citizens to print and demand POS checks for tax purposes and combating the black market while shopping or making other transactions.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan