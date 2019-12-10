Armenian National New Year Tree to be lit December 21

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The National New Year Tree will be lit up at 20:00, December 21st at Republic Square, Yerevan.

Yerevan City Hall said besides the lighting of the New Year tree the inauguration of the Christmas Market and a Christmas musical-performance will take place.

City Hall called on citizens and visitors to participate in the festivities.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan