Armenian NPP meets all int’l standards, says minister

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Nuclear Power Plant is operating in conformity to all international standards, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan told reporters after touring the facility, responding to false claims on hazards made by Azerbaijani delegates et EURONEST.

Papikyan dismissed the claims and said that the NPP meets all standards.

“And the actions and high assessments given by international organizations show that these concerns are inappropriate,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan