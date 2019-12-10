Armenian President holds meeting with Ambassador of Finland

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received Ambassador of Finland Arja Inkeri Makkonen (residence in Helsinki), the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Talking about the Armenian-Finnish relations, the President said the two countries have great opportunities to develop the mutually beneficial cooperation. “We have many commonalities and can learn a lot from each other”, he said.

The officials touched upon the cooperation opportunities between the Armenian and Finnish presidential institutes. Taking into account Finland’s rich experience and traditions in the parliamentary governance President Sarkissian proposed to consider the possibility of cooperation between the two presidential administrations, in particular holding mutual visits and conducting experience exchange programs. Armen Sarkissian said his goal is to have a developed and firm presidential institute in Armenia.

Mr. Sarkissian stated that Finland recorded a great progress in the field of new technologies, adding that the development of this field is a priority for Armenia. He introduced the presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) aimed at bringing international IT and high-tech companies to Armenia where they can be engaged in the development of artificial intelligence, math modeling, etc.

Armen Sarkissian said they will also be happy to see Finnish companies in this platform among others.

