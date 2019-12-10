Armenian President congratulates Russia’s Hermitage Museum Director on 75th birthday

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to Director of the State Hermitage Museum of Russia, academician Mikhail Piotrovsky on the occasion of his 75th birthday anniversary, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Armen Sarkissian highly valued the academician’s investment in the fields of oriental studies, museum work, pedagogy and public spheres.

“Armenia is really proud of the fact that the son of renowned academicians Hripsime Janpoladyan and Boris Piotrovsky, who was born in Yerevan, has become a famous scientist, a wonderful specialist and is heading one of the leading museums and famous painting collections of the world. We are grateful to you for your attention to the preservation and popularization of the historical, cultural, spiritual and artistic heritage of the Armenian people”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan