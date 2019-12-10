Armenian Ambassador presents credentials to President of Portugal

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Ambassador to Portugal Karen Nazaryan (residence in Vatican) presented on December 9 his credentials to Portuguese President Marcelo Nuno Duarte Rebelo de Sousa, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

At the meeting the Ambassador conveyed to the President the warm greetings of the Armenian President and Prime Minister, assuring that he will make all efforts to raise the inter-state relations to a qualitatively new level.

The President of Portugal wished success to Ambassador Nazaryan and sent his warm greetings to the people and leadership of Armenia.

