Speaker praises “very democratic” bill on early retirement for Justices

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan has spoken in favor of the bill envisaging early retirement mechanisms for Constitutional Court judges.

He said it is a measure of “leaving honorably”.

“We are debating around an extremely deep problem. A very democratic bill is presented. There is a crisis around the Constitutional Court. Constitutional Court is guilty in many sins, and this crisis must be resolved. According to our state protocol, the Constitutional Court president is the 4th in the Line of Succession, and our society today does not trust the Constitutional Court. This is simply a chance not to leave our reaching hand in the air, to leave honorably, to accept the new rules of gameplay, and to reconcile that corruption will not exist in new Armenia, rigged elections won’t exist,” Mirzoyan said.

The ruling My Step bloc said it will vote in favor of the bill, however the two opposition parties announced they will vote it down.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan