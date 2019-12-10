Opposition to vote down government-backed bill on early retirement for Constitutional Court justices

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Prosperous Armenia (BHK) party has announced in parliament it will vote against the bill on introducing the early retirement system for Constitutional Court judges.

If passed, Constitutional Court justices, including incumbent President of the Court Hrayr Tovmasyan, who will step down by January 31, 2020 will continue receiving pensions at the rate of their current salaries for as long as they would’ve received it while in office, i.e. until the end of their tenure.

BHK lawmaker Naira Zohrabyan said they disagree for retired justices to receive pensions from the state.

The other opposition party, the Bright Armenia (LHK), also announced it is against the bill.

The bill is presented by Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan.

The ruling My Step bloc said it will vote in favor.

