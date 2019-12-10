President Sarkissian felicitates Artshakian counterpart on “triple-holidays of December”

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has congratulated President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan on the Independence Referendum Day and Constitution Day, two public holidays celebrated December 10 in Artsakh.

“Honorable Mr. President, congratulations on the occasion of the triple holidays celebrated in the Republic of Artsakh: the Artsakh Independence Referendum Day, the Constitution Day and the Human Rights Day,” Sarkissian told Sahakyan in a cable, referring also to the Human Rights Day celebrated annually across the world on 10 December every year.

“If the May triple-holidays are the generalization of military victories, the December triple holidays are the legal definition of these victories back since December 10, 1991. It is a testament to the irreversibility of the accomplishment of statehood and democratic processes in sovereign Artsakh. The declaration of Artsakh’s independence was a part of the pan-national dream, while the adoption of the Artsakh Constitution was the legal stipulation of this dream. Today, our collective will has another front for realization: the strengthening and prosperity of the free and independent Fatherland: Armenia and Artsakh. We will continue passing this path together, shoulder to shoulder, because it is the path of success and victory. I wish peace and all the best to you and all Artsakhians,” President Sarkissian said in the address.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan