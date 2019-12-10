Parliament session – LIVE
10:00, 10 December, 2019
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The regular four-day sitting has kicked off in the Armenian Parliament.
During today’s session the MPs will debate a number of bills.
On December 4 the lawmakers held a Q&A session with the Cabinet members.
During the December 5 session the Parliament debated the 2020 state budget draft, and on December 6 the MPs approved the draft, but the opposition factions Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia voted against the draft.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
