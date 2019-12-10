Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 December

Parliament session – LIVE

Parliament session – LIVE

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The regular four-day sitting has kicked off in the Armenian Parliament.

During today’s session the MPs will debate a number of bills.

On December 4 the lawmakers held a Q&A session with the Cabinet members.

During the December 5 session the Parliament debated the 2020 state budget draft, and on December 6 the MPs approved the draft, but the opposition factions Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia voted against the draft.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]menpress.am
settings Page Configuration