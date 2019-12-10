Parliament session – LIVE

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. The regular four-day sitting has kicked off in the Armenian Parliament.

During today’s session the MPs will debate a number of bills.

On December 4 the lawmakers held a Q&A session with the Cabinet members.

During the December 5 session the Parliament debated the 2020 state budget draft, and on December 6 the MPs approved the draft, but the opposition factions Prosperous Armenia and Bright Armenia voted against the draft.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan