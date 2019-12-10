LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-12-19

LONDON, DECEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 December:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 1.21% to $1762.00, copper price up by 1.90% to $6012.00, lead price down by 1.00% to $1880.00, nickel price down by 1.52% to $13275.00, tin price up by 1.49% to $17080.00, zinc price down by 0.67% to $2227.00, molybdenum price down by 1.08% to $20172.00, cobalt price stood at $35000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.