Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-12-19

YEREVAN, 9 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 December, USD exchange rate is down by 0.06 drams to 477.97 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.60 drams to 528.87 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.01 drams to 7.49 drams. GBP exchange rate is up by 1.50 drams to 628.91 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 253.33 drams to 22430.57 drams. Silver price is up by 1.04 drams to 260.32 drams. Platinum price is up by 136.59 drams to 13799.65 drams.