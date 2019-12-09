Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 December

Asian Stocks - 09-12-19

TOKYO, 9 DECEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 9 December:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is up by 0.33% to 23430.70 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.51% to 1722.07 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.08% to 2914.48 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.01% to 26494.73 points.




