A lot has changed in defense sector in terms of corruption cases, says deputy minister

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Deputy defense minister of Armenia Gabriel Balayan doesn’t rule out corruption manifestations in the defense sector, but is confident that a lot has changed in the system.

“Today the increase in attraction of the military service contributes to these changes. In other words corruption risks decline as a result of the new military diet, new quality of clothing and other factors, and if all these were done previously on time, the corruption picture in the field would be different, and the reforms would be carried out more quickly”, the deputy minister told reporters after a conference dedicated to the International Anti-Corruption Day.

He stated that the main challenge of corruption cases in the defense field has been the procurement and assured that today in terms of complaints there is a very good situation in the system.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan