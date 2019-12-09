No tension recorded in border in recent days – Armenia’s deputy defense minister

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. In recent days no tension has been recorded on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, Deputy defense minister of Armenia Gabriel Balayan told reporters.

“At the moment the situation is much calmer in the border than it has been on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. There is no tension in the border in the past three days, the shots were reduced surprisingly. I think the reason is that the adversary receives an adequate response. There are sometimes irregular shots based on the weather conditions. These shots are fired sometimes during fog due to low visibility, but these shots are not directed against anyone”, he said.

The deputy minister added that everything is under control in the border, stating that there are no signs of large-scale or defensive attack at this moment.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan