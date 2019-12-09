Armenia interested in making efforts to give new quality to partnership with Georgia – deputy PM

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan participated on December 9 the third Armenian-Georgian legal cooperation forum.

Avinyan, who is also the co-chair of the Armenian-Georgian inter-governmental commission on economic cooperation, highlighted the development of partnership between Armenia and Georgia at all directions, as well as the partnering, warm and constructive relations between the two countries in the field of justice.

“Dear colleagues, the justice reforms are very vital and fundamental for the Armenian government. They are viewed as an important precondition for the implementation of other sectoral reforms, as well as in terms of recording results, especially when we consider the direction of attraction of investments and improvement of business climate. In this context the presence of independent, accountable and corruption-free judicial system in our country is very vital. In this short period of time the decisive actions taken on this direction and the concrete programs enable to state that our goal to restore trust towards the justice system will definitely succeed. I would like to note that the justice reforms programs of our two governments pass through a common historical heritage, almost through the same challenges and common global trends. Therefore, I think that the Armenian-Georgian sectoral cooperation and contacts are good formulas for both to succeed. I am confident that the Armenian-Georgian mutually beneficial cooperation in the justice sector enables to resist the contemporary challenges with joint efforts by finding practical solutions, cooperating at the international and multilateral formats. This cooperation can also be exemplary for the remaining spheres”, the deputy PM said.

He added that the constant and effective development of relations with Georgia is among Armenia’s foreign policy priorities.

“Armenia’s government is interested in making all possible efforts to give a new quality to the mutual partnership with Georgia. In this respect I highly value the establishment of comprehensive ties between the justice ministries of the two countries which will allow to ensure the rule of law, improve human rights and decisively fight against corruption. I am confident that new cooperation directions will be outlined during the visit of Georgia’s deputy prime minister, justice minister Mrs. Tsulukiani, for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples”, Avinyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan