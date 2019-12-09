Conference dedicated to International Anti-Corruption Day launched in Yerevan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Conference dedicated to the International Anti-Corruption Day has kicked off in Yerevan on December 9.

The conference is attended by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, as well as Chairman of the Investigative Committee Hayk Grigoryan, Deputy defense minister Gabriel Balayan, Deputy prime minister Mher Grigoryan, other top officials, Ambassadors, UN Resident Coordinator to Armenia Shombi Sharp and others.

During the conference the participants will discuss topics on reduction of all manifestations of corruption and bribery, decline of illegal financial flows, etc.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan