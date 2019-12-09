American actor René Auberjonois dies aged 79

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. American actor and producer René Auberjonois died on December 8 at the age of 79, CNN reports.

The cause of death was metastatic lung cancer, his son said.

Auberjonois was known for his myriad television roles on shows like "Benson," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" and "Boston Legal." But he acted in theater and film, notably as Army chaplain Father John Mulcahy in Robert Altman's 1970 "MASH."