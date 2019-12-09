Yerevan City Hall plans to raise salaries of employees of art, music schools and creative centers

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Hall plans to raise the salaries of employees of art, music schools, children’s creative centers by 25% and sports schools by 56% starting from January 1, Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan said on Facebook.

“Nearly 5000 residents of Yerevan are beneficiaries of this point of the budget draft. The employees of the aforementioned educational facilities will also have a health insurance”, the Mayor said.

