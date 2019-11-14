Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 November

3-time world Thai boxing champion Ashot Bolyan killed in Moscow, Russia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 14, ARMENPRESS. Three-time world Thai boxing champion, Armenian athlete Ashot Bolyan has been killed in Moscow, Russia, a source of the Russian law enforcement agencies told TASS.

“Yesterday evening, the 40-year-old athlete went out of his home and approached to his car where an unknown man fired several shots at him, including his head, and escaped”, the source said.

Criminal case has been launched into the incident on charges of murder and illegal carrying of weapons.

The Armenian Embassy in Russia informed that Ashot Bolyan was a citizen of Armenia.

According to open sources, Ashot Bolyan was chairing the World Association of Armenian Sports Federations. He was also serving as the general director of Karat LLC based in Moscow related to sport.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




