Armenian PM participates in 2nd Paris Peace Forum

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is in France on a working visit, is taking part in the 2nd Paris Peace Forum which is attended by a number of heads of state and government, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

President of France Emmanuel Macron, Vice President of China Wang Qishan, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Tshisekedi and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen delivered opening remarks at the Forum.

Thereafter, the Armenian PM handed over a symbolic present to the Paris Peace Forum Library, Hayk Demoyan’s book “Le Sport” about the Armenian sport in the Ottoman Empire.

Introducing the book, the Armenian PM said it tells about the Armenian sport clubs and sport achievements in the Ottoman Empire before the 1915 Genocide via amazing historical photos.

After that the PM visited the pavilion of the IDeA Foundation on the sidelines of the Forum where he got acquainted with the exhibits, the Foundation’s activity, including the materials about the Aurora Humanitarian Prize. 2017 Aurora Prize Laureate, Dr. Tom Catena was also present at the pavilion.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan