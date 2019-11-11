New postage stamp dedicated to 100th anniversary of 1st Armenian postage stamp put into circulation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. A postage stamp dedicated to the theme “Armenian history. 100th anniversary of the first postage stamp of Armenia” has been cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC today in the premises of the National Polytechnic University of Armenia within the framework of the Philatelic Exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the first Armenian postage stamp, HayPost CJSC told Armenpress.

The postage stamp was cancelled by Deputy Minister of High-Technological Industry of the Republic of Armenia Armen Abroyan, Chief Executive Officer of HayPost CJSC Haik Avagyan, President of the Union of Philatelists Hovik Musayelyan.

Musayelyan said collections in different topics are presented at the exhibition. “Philately has an important mission. Thanks to the national postage stamps one can get acquainted with the nation’s identity, history and culture”, he said.

The postage stamp with nominal value of 230 AMD is printed in “Cartor” printing house in France with a print-run of 40 000 pcs. The author of the stamp’s design is the designer of HayPost CJSC David Dovlatyan.

The postage stamp depicts a definitive stamp of the Russian Empire with the nominal value of 1 kop., which served as the first postage stamp for the first Republic of Armenia in 1919. An overprint “К. 60. К” is done on the postage stamp.

The postage stamp also depicts the seal used in the post at that time as well as the inscriptions “FIRST POSTAGE STAMP” and “100TH ANNIVERSARY” in Armenian and English languages.