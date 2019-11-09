Armenian FM, Paul Richard Gallagher discuss relations between Armenia and Holy See

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is committed to continue and further deepen close cooperation and partnership with the Holy See, ARMENPRESS reports Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in a joint press conference with Secretary for Relations with States within the Holy See's Secretariat of State Paul Richard Gallagher.

According to Mnatsakanyan, Richard Gallagher’s visit to Armenia is another important step in the developing relations between Armenia and the Holy See.

“I am glad for we preserve the dynamic of bilateral high-level visits. Gallagher has a great contribution to both the deepening of the interstate relations between Armenia and the Vatican, and in international relations in general. It should be noted that the high level relations between Armenia and the Holy See is also the result of Pope Francis’s high interest, for which Armenia is grateful”, Mnatsakanyan said.

The Armenian FM once again reaffirmed the interest of Armenia to deepen relations with the Holy See, which are based on shared values and common approaches on international issues.

“The issues of the protection of religious minorities and Christians in the Middle East, as well as the preservation of the Christian-historical heritage are on our political agenda”, Mnatsakanyan said.

The Armenian FM also presented the recent developments over Nagorno Karabakh peace process and Armenia’s firm position and approaches on the issue.

As forerunners of the agenda of the prevention of genocides and crimes against humanity, the diplomats of Armenia and the Holy See referred to the steps and existing challenges in that direction.

“I want to emphasize that official Yerevan and the Armenian people are grateful to Pope Francis for his firm and clear message to recognize the Armenian Genocide. The condemnation of that crime is important not only from the perspective of truth and historical justice, but is also a great contribution to the prevention of future similar crimes and for reaching lasting peace between nations and states”, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan emphasized.

Secretary for Relations with States within the Holy See's Secretariat of State Paul Richard Gallagher noted that the relations between Armenia and the Holy See have a longer history, particularly for the reason that Armenia is the 1st Christian state in the world.

“I am glad to convey the greetings of Pope Francis to the Armenian authorities, as well as his confidence and prayers for the future development, peace and harmony of the Armenian people”, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan