Armenia offers to dispatch rescuers to Iran after powerful earthquake

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Minister of Emergency Situations Felix Tsolakyan spoke over the phone with the Deputy Chief of Mission of Iran to Armenia Ali Mohammad Motaghi after a powerful earthquake hit Iran.

Tsolakyan asked Motaghi to convey his condolences and words of support to the people of Iran, the families of the victims and wish speedy recovery to the injured.

Tsolakyan offered the diplomat help by proposing to dispatch Armenian rescue forces to the disaster zone, and also provide other necessary aid, the ministry said.

The 5,9 magnitude earthquake which hit Iran (45 kilometers south from Ardabil) at 02:47 local time November 8 has left many dead and wounded.

The quake was also felt in Armenia.

