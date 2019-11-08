Passenger flow increases 12.6% in Armenia’s airports

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. In October of the current year the two airports of the Republic of Armenia served 298,300 people in total, thus exceeding the indicator of the same month of 2018 by 12.6 %, Armenia International Airports CJSC told Armenpress.

As compared to October 2018, a 14.6% increase in passenger flow was observed at “Zvartnots” International Airport of Yerevan in the 10th month of 2019. In October 2019 “Zvartnots” served 286,227 passengers against 249,857of the past October.

As for “Shirak” Airport of Gyumri, this October it served 12,073 passengers, while this indicator was 15,067 in October 2018. Thus there has been a decrease of 19.9%.

Number of passengers in October 2018 Number of passengers in October 2019 Difference in %s Zvartnots 249,857 286,227 14.6% Shirak 15,067 12,073 -19.9% TOTAL 264,924 298,300 12.6%

Since the beginning of the year passenger flow at the two airports of Armenia has been 2,695,266 people, which exceeds the indicator of the same period of the previous year by 11.5 %.

In January-October 2019, at “Zvartnots” and “Shirak” airports there has also been recorded an increase of 14.3% in the number of takeoff-landings, as compared to the same period of the previous year.