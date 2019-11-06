Armenia, Sweden sign agreement on developing cooperation

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 6, ARMENPRESS. On November 6, during his working visit to Stockholm, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, met with the Director-General of Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), Carin Jämtin, with whom an agreement on the development of cooperation between Sweden and Armenia presented by SIDA was signed.

Both sides expressed confidence that the signing of the agreement will open a new page in Armenian-Swedish relations and promote the strengthening of democratic institutions in Armenia, as well as cooperation in many other areas, the foreign ministry said in a news release.