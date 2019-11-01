Speaker Mirzoyan, Ambassador Wiktorin discuss Armenia-EU agenda

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 1, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan on November 1 received Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, the Parliament told Armenpress.

During the meeting the Speaker expressed the firm commitment of Armenia and the Parliament to develop the relations with the EU and strengthen the partnership based on democratic values. The Speaker thanked the EU Ambassador for the support provided to the ongoing projects and democratic reforms in Armenia and introduced the directions and programs Armenia is going to implement.

Andrea Wiktorin said she is very happy to see this progress registered by Armenia, stating that the EU is ready and wants to support the ongoing reforms in Armenia. The sides discussed wide range of issues relating to the Armenia-EU agenda.

At the meeting a number of already existing and new possible programs with the Parliament’s partnership with the EU were discussed.

Andrea Wiktorin assured that the EU will continue to support Armenia in strengthening the democracy.

