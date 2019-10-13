ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most important and interesting events of the passing week.

Aliyev’s words are disrespectful towards Armenian people and CIS heads of state – PM Pashinyan

Armenian PM, Azerbaijani President discuss opportunities to reduce tension in NK conflict zone

Kim Kardashian reveals is having White House discussions for US recognition of Armenian Genocide

Armenia condemns military invasion by Turkey in north-east Syria

Armenian PM holds phone talk with Russia’s Putin

Pashinyan explains choice of book as gift to Putin

Armenia welcomes any initiative aimed at deepening economic cooperation in CIS – PM Pashinyan

Armenian PM meets with President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat

Armenian PM, Uzbekistan’s President meet in Ashgabat

Armenian PM attends official opening of 23rd World Congress on Information Technology in Yerevan

Energy in Armenia is absolutely stunning: WCIT 2019 participants share impressions

World famous Armenians initiate online platform for linking world-spread Armenians

‘I’m really excited to be here’ - Kim Kardashian says in response to ARMENPRESS question

Armenia improves position in Global Competitiveness Report

Government sets higher benchmark in a bid to reform the procurement system

Justice is key factor for Armenia –Pashinyan’s speech at event dedicated to Investigative Committee

“My step” bloc’s meeting with PM over, Makunts present details

“My Step for Aragatsotn Province” investment forum is an unprecedented event, says Governor

Governor of Vayots Dzor tenders resignation

Yerevan included in Booking.com’s Top 10 Trending Destinations for 2020

UATE CEO Karen Vardanyan receives WITSA’s Eminent Person award

Armenian families transported from Syria’s Tell Abyad to Aleppo are in safe conditions

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian baptize their children in Armenia’s Etchmiadzin

System of a Down to deliver concert in Armenia in June 2020