ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 13, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS state news agency presents the most important and interesting events of the passing week.
Aliyev’s words are disrespectful towards Armenian people and CIS heads of state – PM Pashinyan
Armenian PM, Azerbaijani President discuss opportunities to reduce tension in NK conflict zone
Kim Kardashian reveals is having White House discussions for US recognition of Armenian Genocide
Armenia condemns military invasion by Turkey in north-east Syria
Armenian PM holds phone talk with Russia’s Putin
Pashinyan explains choice of book as gift to Putin
Armenia welcomes any initiative aimed at deepening economic cooperation in CIS – PM Pashinyan
Armenian PM meets with President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat
Armenian PM, Uzbekistan’s President meet in Ashgabat
Armenian PM attends official opening of 23rd World Congress on Information Technology in Yerevan
Energy in Armenia is absolutely stunning: WCIT 2019 participants share impressions
World famous Armenians initiate online platform for linking world-spread Armenians
‘I’m really excited to be here’ - Kim Kardashian says in response to ARMENPRESS question
Armenia improves position in Global Competitiveness Report
Government sets higher benchmark in a bid to reform the procurement system
Justice is key factor for Armenia –Pashinyan’s speech at event dedicated to Investigative Committee
“My step” bloc’s meeting with PM over, Makunts present details
“My Step for Aragatsotn Province” investment forum is an unprecedented event, says Governor
Governor of Vayots Dzor tenders resignation
Yerevan included in Booking.com’s Top 10 Trending Destinations for 2020
UATE CEO Karen Vardanyan receives WITSA’s Eminent Person award
Armenian families transported from Syria’s Tell Abyad to Aleppo are in safe conditions
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian baptize their children in Armenia’s Etchmiadzin