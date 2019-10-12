Pashinyan sees need to change image and perception of big business in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sees a necessity to change the image and perception of the big business in Armenia.

“Until today large business in Armenia is even understood as something bad, and this is a serious issue. But I think that in reality this change is taking place that gradually saying large business is understood not as something bad. Large business is very important because it should play a role of a leader to guide the small and medium business. Small business is for the purpose to become a medium business, and then to a big business, and the big business is for the purpose to become a global business”, the PM said during the discussion with businessmen in Aragatsotn province on October 12.

