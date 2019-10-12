Armenian PM holds phone talk with Russia’s Putin

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation with President of Russia Vladimir Putin, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the phone talk the leaders of the two countries discussed the current situation in Syria’s north as a continuation of their talk held on the sidelines of the CIS summit in Ashgabat on October 11.

The Armenian PM and the Russian President also touched upon other regional affairs.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan