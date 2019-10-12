Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 October

President Sahakyan, State Duma senior lawmaker Zatulin discuss Artsakh-Russia ties

President Sahakyan, State Duma senior lawmaker Zatulin discuss Artsakh-Russia ties

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on October 12 met with the Russian Federation State Duma member and director of the CIS Countries Institute Konstantin Zatulin, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

A range of issues related to the Artsakh-Russia ties and regional processes were discussed during the meeting.

President Sahakyan handed in "Grigor Lusavorich" order to Konstantin Zatulin for the consistent support and friendly attitude towards the Artsakh Republic and its people.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration