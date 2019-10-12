President Sahakyan, State Duma senior lawmaker Zatulin discuss Artsakh-Russia ties

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on October 12 met with the Russian Federation State Duma member and director of the CIS Countries Institute Konstantin Zatulin, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

A range of issues related to the Artsakh-Russia ties and regional processes were discussed during the meeting.

President Sahakyan handed in "Grigor Lusavorich" order to Konstantin Zatulin for the consistent support and friendly attitude towards the Artsakh Republic and its people.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan