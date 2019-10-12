STEPANAKERT, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan participated today in the final session of "The Present and the Future of Agriculture" conference, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sahakyan noted that the topics discussed at the conference were interesting, demanded and held a specific place in the socioeconomic agenda of the republic.

"Agriculture is a traditional branch of Artsakh economy and will remain among the pillars of our republic's economic system. This sphere is at the spotlight of the constant attention of the state. We are interested in flexibility and competitiveness of the Artsakh agriculture, in applying widely the experience of leading countries and modern technologies, naturally, taking into consideration our local peculiarities. From this viewpoint such events in Artsakh are demanded", underlined in his speech the President of Artsakh.

The Head of the State awarded a group of representatives of governmental, scientific-educational and business circles of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia with the "Anania Shirakatsi" and "Gratitude" medals for services provided to the Artsakh Republic in the field of agriculture, significant contribution to the development of agriculture and in connection with the Day of the Agricultural Worker.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan