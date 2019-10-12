Air temperature to increase by 3-5 degrees in Armenia on Oct. 15

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. In the daytime of October 12, in the night of October 13 rain with thunderstorm is expected in most of the regions of Armenia and in Artsakh.

No precipitation is expected in the daytime of October 13 and on October 14-17.

Air temperature will decrease by 4-6 degrees in the daytime of October 12, on Oct. 13, but will increase by 3-5 degrees on Oct. 15-16.

The same weather forecast is expected in Yerevan.

