Azerbaijani forces made over 90 ceasefire violations in Artsakh line of contact within a week

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. During the period from October 6 to 12 the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire regime in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact more than 90 times by firing nearly 700 shots from various caliber weapons at the Armenian positions, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

The Artsakh Defense Army forces maintain the ceasefire regime and continue confidently fulfilling their military tasks.

