Armenia’s Ambassador to Sweden concurrently appointed Ambassador to Iceland
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree according to which Armenia’s Ambassador to Sweden Alexander Arzumanyan has been concurrently appointed as Ambassador to Iceland (residence in Stockholm), the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
