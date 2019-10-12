Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 October

Armenia’s Ambassador to Sweden concurrently appointed Ambassador to Iceland

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree according to which Armenia’s Ambassador to Sweden Alexander Arzumanyan has been concurrently appointed as Ambassador to Iceland (residence in Stockholm), the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

