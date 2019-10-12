LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-10-19

LONDON, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 October:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.26% to $1743.00, copper price up by 0.70% to $5732.00, lead price up by 1.59% to $2167.00, nickel price up by 0.06% to $17610.00, tin price up by 0.61% to $16450.00, zinc price up by 2.88% to $2359.00, molybdenum price stood at $24802.00, cobalt price stood at $36500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.