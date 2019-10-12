“My Step for Aragatsotn Province” investment forum is an unprecedented event, says Governor

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Aragatsotn province Davit Gevorgyan considers today’s investment forum titled “My Step for Aragatsotn Province” an unprecedented event with its scale and significance.

“Today we are attending an unprecedented event in our province in terms of its significance and scale. Our province ranges from 1000 to 4000 and more above the sea level which makes our region attractive both for agriculture, tourism, industry and various branches of economy in general. We also have a huge scientific and educational potential in the province and we have a task to boost these areas every day. For this purpose we need to see what it is based on, and our goal is based on love and dedication to the fatherland”, the Governor told reporters today during the forum.

My Step for Aragatsotn Province investment forum has kicked off today in the village of Sasunik.

The forum is taking place in the Armenia Wine factory.

The event is attended by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikuan, government representatives, officials, businessmen, foreign investors and other guests.

Nearly 30 business programs, the working atmosphere of the province, its development prospects, priority directions and potential will be introduced during the forum.

The forum aims at assisting the investment programs being implemented in the province, establishing new business ties, revealing the problems in the business sector and developing their solution mechanisms.

