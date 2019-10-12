My Step for Aragatsotn Province investment forum kicks off

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. My Step for Aragatsotn Province investment forum has kicked off today in the village of Sasunik.

The forum is taking place in the Armenia Wine factory.

The event is attended by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikuan, government representatives, officials, businessmen, foreign investors and other guests.

Nearly 30 business programs, the working atmosphere of the province, its development prospects, priority directions and potential will be introduced during the forum.

The forum aims at assisting the investment programs being implemented in the province, establishing new business ties, revealing the problems in the business sector and developing their solution mechanisms.

