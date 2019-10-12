Armenian President congratulates King Felipe VI of Spain on National Day

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on October 12 sent a congratulatory letter to King Felipe VI of Spain on the Kingdom’s National Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“I am confident that the mutual understanding and friendship existing between our countries and peoples are a firm base for strengthening and expanding the future partnership”, the Armenian President said in the letter.

President Sarkissian wished King Felipe VI good health, happiness and success, and peace and prosperity to the country.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan