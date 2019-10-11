Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 October

Artsakh President, Armenia's Defense Minister hold meeting

Artsakh President, Armenia's Defense Minister hold meeting

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. (Press Release, Office of President of Artsakh) On 11 October Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received Defense Minister of the Republic of Armenia David Tonoyan.

Issues on army building and cooperation between the two Armenian states in the sphere were on the discussion agenda. Artsakh Republic Defense Minister Karen Abrahamyan was present in the meeting.




youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Haypost

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration