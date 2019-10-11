President of Artsakh awards Medal of Gratitude to ex-head of Brussels Francophone Parliament

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. (Press Release, Office of President of Artsakh) On 11 October Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan held a meeting in capital Stepanakert with delegation of the Belgian Francophone regions composed of parliamentarians, political and public figures who have arrived in Artsakh within the frameworks of the “Cooperation for Justice and Peace” conference of Artsakh friends.

A range of issues related to developing ties between Artsakh and Belgian Francophone regions were on the discussion agenda. President Sahakyan handed in the “Gratitude” medal to former president of the Brussels Francophone Parliament Julie De Groote for the substantial support shown to Artsakh.