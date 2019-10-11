Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 October

President Sahakyan, François Rochebloine discuss Artsakh-France relations

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 11, ARMENPRESS. (Press Release, Office of President of Artsakh) On 11 October Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received former deputy of the French National Assembly, member of the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle François Rochebloine.

A range of issues on the Artsakh-France relations were discussed during the meeting.




