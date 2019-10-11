Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-10-19

YEREVAN, 11 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.03 drams to 476.73 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.44 drams to 525.36 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 7.42 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 11.82 drams to 596.06 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 189.37 drams to 22911.13 drams. Silver price down by 0.44 drams to 272.06 drams. Platinum price up by 123.47 drams to 13656.56 drams.